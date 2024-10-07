Russian missile attack on Kyiv: air defense destroyed all targets, debris fell in two districts

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 48970 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101477 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163936 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136182 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142153 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138576 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180707 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112021 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171564 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141028 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140885 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92486 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108366 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110483 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163936 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180707 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171564 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198968 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187956 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140885 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141028 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146004 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137470 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154399 views
Russian missile attack on Kyiv: air defense destroyed all targets, debris fell in two districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19837 views

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv using Kinzhal missiles. Air defense successfully destroyed all air targets. Debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with no damage or casualties.

In the morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv using Kinzhal missiles. The air defense system preliminarily destroyed all air targets. Debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with no damage or injuries, KCMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"This morning, around 08:30, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Preliminary, Russian troops used X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K carriers. Air defense was operating in the capital. According to preliminary data, all air targets were successfully destroyed. As a result of the missile attack, debris fell in two districts of the capital - in Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts," said the head of the KCMA , Serhiy Popko.

"As of this moment, there are no destructions or casualties in the city. The data of the operational report is being updated," he said.

Air defense system operated in Kyiv amid enemy launches of “Kinzhal” missiles - KCMA07.10.24, 08:40 • 15872 views

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
solomianskyi-raionSolomyansky district
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
serhii-popkoSergiy Popko
mih-31-mikoianaMiG-31
kyivKyiv

