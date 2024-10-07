Russian missile attack on Kyiv: air defense destroyed all targets, debris fell in two districts

In the morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv using Kinzhal missiles. The air defense system preliminarily destroyed all air targets. Debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with no damage or injuries, KCMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"This morning, around 08:30, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Preliminary, Russian troops used X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K carriers. Air defense was operating in the capital. According to preliminary data, all air targets were successfully destroyed. As a result of the missile attack, debris fell in two districts of the capital - in Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts," said the head of the KCMA , Serhiy Popko.

"As of this moment, there are no destructions or casualties in the city. The data of the operational report is being updated," he said.

Air defense system operated in Kyiv amid enemy launches of “Kinzhal” missiles - KCMA