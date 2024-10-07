Air defense system operated in Kyiv amid enemy launches of “Kinzhal” missiles - KCMA
Kyiv is on air alert and air defense is in place. X-47M2 “Kinzhal” missiles are launched from MiG-31K carriers. The head of the KCMA calls for people to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv, hostile launches of X-47M2 Kinzhal missiles from MiG-31K carriers have been detected, and air defense was activated, KCMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"Launches of X-47M2 Kinzhal missiles from MiG-31K carriers were spotted. Air defense was operating in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the alarm goes off," Popko said.
