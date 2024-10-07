Air defense system operated in Kyiv amid enemy launches of “Kinzhal” missiles - KCMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 8970 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 87083 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158560 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133317 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140443 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177961 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169370 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104679 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137835 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137373 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 76067 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105718 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107903 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158553 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177957 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169367 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185924 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137373 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137835 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145052 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136552 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153563 views
Air defense system operated in Kyiv amid enemy launches of “Kinzhal” missiles - KCMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15872 views

Kyiv is on air alert and air defense is in place. X-47M2 “Kinzhal” missiles are launched from MiG-31K carriers. The head of the KCMA calls for people to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv, hostile launches of X-47M2 Kinzhal missiles from MiG-31K carriers have been detected, and air defense was activated, KCMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Launches of X-47M2 Kinzhal missiles from MiG-31K carriers were spotted. Air defense was operating in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the alarm goes off," Popko said. 

Air defense system works in Kyiv region - RMA07.10.24, 08:37 • 14264 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
serhii-popkoSergiy Popko
mih-31-mikoianaMiG-31
kyivKyiv

