Air defense system operated in Kyiv amid enemy launches of “Kinzhal” missiles - KCMA

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv, hostile launches of X-47M2 Kinzhal missiles from MiG-31K carriers have been detected, and air defense was activated, KCMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Launches of X-47M2 Kinzhal missiles from MiG-31K carriers were spotted. Air defense was operating in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the alarm goes off," Popko said.

Air defense system works in Kyiv region - RMA