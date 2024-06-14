Air defense is working in Kyiv region - RMA

A drone was spotted in the airspace, and air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region, the Kyiv RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

People were urged to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid.

Air defense is working in Kyiv region - Klitschko