Air defense is working in Kyiv region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A drone was spotted in the airspace over Kyiv region, prompting air defense forces to open fire on targets and urging people to take cover until the air raid ended.
A drone was spotted in the airspace, and air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region, the Kyiv RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.
People were urged to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid.
