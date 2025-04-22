A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Bilopillia community in Sumy region, after a night air strike by Russian troops, rescuers pulled a dog from under the rubble. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the enemy launched an air strike on the Bilopillia and Vorozhbyanska communities at night. As a result of the hits, one person was injured and 9 private households were damaged.

During reconnaissance in the Bilopillia community, rescuers suddenly heard whimpering: a frightened dog was among the rubble. Rescuers carefully pulled the animal from under the rubble and handed it over to its owner. - the message says.

Also, the day before, in the Krasnopillia community, rescuers extinguished a fire in a two-story apartment building that occurred as a result of an enemy hit.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN wrote that on the night of April 22, Russia launched 54 drones, 38 of which were shot down in the east, north, south and center of Ukraine.