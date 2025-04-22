$41.400.01
47.030.02
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

April 21, 01:18 PM

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

April 21, 01:11 PM

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

April 21, 12:22 PM

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 09:18 AM

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

The Vatican has published the will of Pope Francis: what instructions did the pontiff leave regarding his funeral

April 21, 10:36 PM

Fires and casualties in Odessa: OVA showed the consequences of a massive Russian attack

April 21, 11:04 PM

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

12:32 AM • 30267 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 11765 views
"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM
Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM
Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11524 views

Donald Trump plans to present a peace plan for Ukraine that may include European troops to monitor the ceasefire. The US is awaiting Russia and Ukraine's reaction to the deal.

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would reveal this week the content of his proposed peace plan for the war in Ukraine, which "may include European troops in the war-torn country to enforce a proposed ceasefire," the New York Post reports, detailing discussions, including on the issue of "land," writes UNN.

Details

The US, as indicated, expects Russia and Ukraine to respond to the peace deal after Trump threatened on Friday to end America's involvement in ceasefire talks after months of Washington discussions with both sides.

"I will give you full information in the next three days," Trump told reporters. "But we had very good meetings on Ukraine, Russia... We'll see how it works out."

Although, according to the publication, "the terms have not yet been approved, against the background of Kyiv and Moscow discussing the plan internally," a senior administration official told The Post that they "may include the deployment of European troops to Ukraine in the event of a cessation of hostilities and a ceasefire."

"The most difficult thing is what the security forces look like - we call it "resilience forces," the official said. - Resilience forces are part of the security guarantees that Ukrainians want to receive and that we hope they will get."

Also, according to the publication, the agenda includes separate peacekeeping forces to monitor the ceasefire, which will look like a "joint commission" of Russians, Ukrainians and a third country that is not a member of NATO, which will monitor the front line to ensure that both sides have laid down their weapons.

The US may also be involved not as "boots on the ground, but as a monetary force together with a third party," the official said.

The proposal may also include US recognition of Ukrainian Crimea as Russian territory, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Kyiv had previously drawn a "red line" in recognizing any annexed territory as Russian, the publication writes.

"Although The Post was unable to independently verify this information, a senior administration official said on Friday that Kyiv was most concerned during negotiations with a US delegation last week about the part of the agreement on "land, regarding the recognition of parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia as sovereign territory of Moscow. The official said that Ukraine seems to be "ready to cede 20% of its land" as long as it is considered a "de facto" recognition of the territory, and not "de jure," the publication writes.

"De facto" means that we recognize that the Russians occupied this land, but we are not saying that [Ukraine] will give it away forever, the official said. - "De jure" means that we recognize that [the Russians] captured this land, and we will never see it again."

The publication notes that while details of the plan are beginning to emerge, it is unclear how the parties view the agreement, against the backdrop of "both Kyiv and Moscow studying the possible terms and refuting reports that they are likely to sign it in order to prevent the US from withdrawing from negotiations."

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ21.04.25, 05:26 • 55632 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$66.59
Bitcoin
$88,390.90
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,503.69
Ethereum
$1,584.55