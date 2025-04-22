Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would reveal this week the content of his proposed peace plan for the war in Ukraine, which "may include European troops in the war-torn country to enforce a proposed ceasefire," the New York Post reports, detailing discussions, including on the issue of "land," writes UNN.

Details

The US, as indicated, expects Russia and Ukraine to respond to the peace deal after Trump threatened on Friday to end America's involvement in ceasefire talks after months of Washington discussions with both sides.

"I will give you full information in the next three days," Trump told reporters. "But we had very good meetings on Ukraine, Russia... We'll see how it works out."

Although, according to the publication, "the terms have not yet been approved, against the background of Kyiv and Moscow discussing the plan internally," a senior administration official told The Post that they "may include the deployment of European troops to Ukraine in the event of a cessation of hostilities and a ceasefire."

"The most difficult thing is what the security forces look like - we call it "resilience forces," the official said. - Resilience forces are part of the security guarantees that Ukrainians want to receive and that we hope they will get."

Also, according to the publication, the agenda includes separate peacekeeping forces to monitor the ceasefire, which will look like a "joint commission" of Russians, Ukrainians and a third country that is not a member of NATO, which will monitor the front line to ensure that both sides have laid down their weapons.

The US may also be involved not as "boots on the ground, but as a monetary force together with a third party," the official said.

The proposal may also include US recognition of Ukrainian Crimea as Russian territory, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Kyiv had previously drawn a "red line" in recognizing any annexed territory as Russian, the publication writes.

"Although The Post was unable to independently verify this information, a senior administration official said on Friday that Kyiv was most concerned during negotiations with a US delegation last week about the part of the agreement on "land, regarding the recognition of parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia as sovereign territory of Moscow. The official said that Ukraine seems to be "ready to cede 20% of its land" as long as it is considered a "de facto" recognition of the territory, and not "de jure," the publication writes.

"De facto" means that we recognize that the Russians occupied this land, but we are not saying that [Ukraine] will give it away forever, the official said. - "De jure" means that we recognize that [the Russians] captured this land, and we will never see it again."

The publication notes that while details of the plan are beginning to emerge, it is unclear how the parties view the agreement, against the backdrop of "both Kyiv and Moscow studying the possible terms and refuting reports that they are likely to sign it in order to prevent the US from withdrawing from negotiations."

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ