Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 36606 views

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 124002 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 66153 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 61860 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 60036 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 38007 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31097 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83314 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40958 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 54122 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Fires and casualties in Odessa: OVA showed the consequences of a massive Russian attack

April 21, 11:04 PM • 15790 views

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 15806 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

April 22, 12:32 AM • 36582 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 18666 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 13635 views
"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 56554 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 49585 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 56943 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83316 views
Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 26926 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 30249 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 27571 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 60878 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 62489 views
The Times

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The Washington Post

Instagram

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3776 views

In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on targets, enemy UAVs have been recorded. Drones are moving from different directions.

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

Air defense forces are working in the Kyiv region against the background of enemy drones being detected in the airspace, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, drones are moving from different directions, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv region! UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety. Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online," the RMA said.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy drones are being detected:

  • UAVs in the north of Kyiv region - heading for Zhytomyr region;
    • UAVs in the south of Kyiv region - in the direction of Bila Tserkva;
      • Several UAVs - to/past Chernihiv;
        • Shaheds in Cherkasy region - in the direction of Zolotonosha;
          • UAVs in Sumy region - in the direction of Sumy and Konotop;
            • UAVs - heading for Kharkiv;
              • Shahed in Poltava region - heading to/past Myrhorod.

                An air raid alert has been declared in a number of regions.

                38 out of 54 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, in the morning Russia began a new wave of attack22.04.25, 09:22 • 2310 views

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

                War
                Kyiv Oblast
                Ukraine
                Chernihiv
                Poltava
                Kharkiv
