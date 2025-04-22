Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

Air defense forces are working in the Kyiv region against the background of enemy drones being detected in the airspace, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, drones are moving from different directions, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv region! UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety. Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online," the RMA said.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy drones are being detected:

UAVs in the north of Kyiv region - heading for Zhytomyr region;

UAVs in the south of Kyiv region - in the direction of Bila Tserkva;

Several UAVs - to/past Chernihiv;

Shaheds in Cherkasy region - in the direction of Zolotonosha;

UAVs in Sumy region - in the direction of Sumy and Konotop;

UAVs - heading for Kharkiv;

Shahed in Poltava region - heading to/past Myrhorod.

An air raid alert has been declared in a number of regions.

38 out of 54 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, in the morning Russia began a new wave of attack