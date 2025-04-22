38 out of 54 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, in the morning Russia began a new wave of attack

Overnight, Russia launched 54 drones, 38 of which were shot down, and another 16 did not reach their targets. Odesa and Kyiv regions were under attack at night, and a new wave of enemy attack began in the morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 22, the enemy attacked with 54 strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators of other types) - launch areas: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the downing of 38 Shahed-type strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in social networks.

16 enemy UAV imitators, as indicated, - are lost locationally (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Odesa and Kyiv regions were affected," the report says.

"From 8:00 a new wave of Russian attack began! Groups of strike UAVs are entering from the north through the Sumy region. Respond to the air raid alert!" - emphasized in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

