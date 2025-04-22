38 out of 54 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, in the morning Russia began a new wave of attack

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive
07:51 AM • 872 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 36704 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 124167 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 66269 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 61944 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 60082 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 38033 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31105 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83334 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40959 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+22°
2.8m/s
31%
751 mm
Popular news

Fires and casualties in Odessa: OVA showed the consequences of a massive Russian attack

April 21, 11:04 PM • 15790 views

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 15806 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

April 22, 12:32 AM • 36582 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 18666 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 13635 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 872 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 56629 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 124167 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 49648 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 56999 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Oleh Kiper

Actual places

United States

Ukraine

Vatican City

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 16 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 26960 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 30282 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 27600 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 60904 views
Actual

The Times

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The Washington Post

Instagram

38 out of 54 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, in the morning Russia began a new wave of attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1904 views

On the night of April 22, Russia launched 54 drones, 38 of which were shot down in the east, north, south, and center of Ukraine. Odesa and Kyiv regions were under attack, and a new wave of attacks from the north is ongoing.

38 out of 54 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, in the morning Russia began a new wave of attack

Overnight, Russia launched 54 drones, 38 of which were shot down, and another 16 did not reach their targets. Odesa and Kyiv regions were under attack at night, and a new wave of enemy attack began in the morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 22, the enemy attacked with 54 strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators of other types) - launch areas: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the downing of 38 Shahed-type strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in social networks.

16 enemy UAV imitators, as indicated, - are lost locationally (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Odesa and Kyiv regions were affected," the report says.

"From 8:00 a new wave of Russian attack began! Groups of strike UAVs are entering from the north through the Sumy region. Respond to the air raid alert!" - emphasized in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown 22.04.25, 09:01 • 11960 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Odesa Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$66.94
Bitcoin
$88,238.10
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.61
Золото
$3,489.46
Ethereum
$1,583.75