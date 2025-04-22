A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with drones again at night, houses, cars, a country complex were damaged, a fire broke out at a construction site, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Another night attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets. There were no casualties among the population. No hits on critical infrastructure facilities were allowed," Kalashnyk wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, the consequences were recorded in one district.

"In the Bucha district, as a result of an enemy attack, six private houses, four cars, three outbuildings and three garage premises were damaged. A fire also broke out at a construction site. The fire has been extinguished. The premises of a country complex have been damaged," Kalashnyk said.

According to the Kyiv region police, which showed the consequences of the Russian attack, the fire at the construction site, which rescuers extinguished, occurred in the Bucha district. "The explosion damaged the premises of a country complex and the foundation of an unfinished building," the police also specified.



