Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 32684 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 109021 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 57862 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 54759 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 53902 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 34947 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 28849 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 78233 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40508 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53910 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

At night, the Kyiv region was attacked by enemy UAVs, air defense forces shot down targets. In the Bucha district, houses, cars, buildings and a country complex were damaged due to the Russian attack, and a fire broke out at a construction site.

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with drones again at night, houses, cars, a country complex were damaged, a fire broke out at a construction site, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Another night attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets. There were no casualties among the population. No hits on critical infrastructure facilities were allowed," Kalashnyk wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, the consequences were recorded in one district.

"In the Bucha district, as a result of an enemy attack, six private houses, four cars, three outbuildings and three garage premises were damaged. A fire also broke out at a construction site. The fire has been extinguished. The premises of a country complex have been damaged," Kalashnyk said.

According to the Kyiv region police, which showed the consequences of the Russian attack, the fire at the construction site, which rescuers extinguished, occurred in the Bucha district. "The explosion damaged the premises of a country complex and the foundation of an unfinished building," the police also specified.

Air defense is working against enemy UAVs in the Kyiv region22.04.25, 01:08 • 3178 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kyiv
