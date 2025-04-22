Air defense is working against enemy UAVs in the Kyiv region

On the night of April 22, air defense worked in the Kyiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KMVA).

Kyiv region! The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region - the message says.

"Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over," the KMVA added.

