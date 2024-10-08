Air alert due to drone threat in Kyiv and region, air defense in operation in Kyiv region

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and Kyiv region amid the threat of drones, and air defense forces are operating in the region, KCMA and Kyiv RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

An air alert is declared in Kyiv and the region.

"Attention! A UAV threat to the capital! Take cover!" said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.

The Kyiv RMA also warned of a drone threat.

"A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets," the RMA said on Telegram.

