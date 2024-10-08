Air alert due to drone threat in Kyiv and region, air defense in operation in Kyiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 8360 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 86859 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158513 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133294 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140431 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137740 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169355 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104678 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137801 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137334 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 75908 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105696 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107879 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158502 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177938 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169348 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196830 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185907 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137334 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137801 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145037 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136540 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153551 views
Air alert due to drone threat in Kyiv and region, air defense in operation in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58926 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and Kyiv region due to the threat of drones. Air defense forces are working on targets, and people are being urged to go to shelters.

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and Kyiv region amid the threat of drones, and air defense forces are operating in the region, KCMA and Kyiv RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

An air alert is declared in Kyiv and the region.

"Attention! A UAV threat to the capital! Take cover!" said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.

The Kyiv RMA also warned of a drone threat.

"A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets," the RMA said on Telegram.

Kyiv region suffered a missile and drone attack at night and in the morning: no casualties, debris from downed targets fell in 4 districts07.10.24, 11:41 • 13214 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyivKyiv region
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
telegramTelegram
serhii-popkoSergiy Popko
kyivKyiv

