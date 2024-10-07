Kyiv region suffered a missile and drone attack at night and in the morning: no casualties, debris from downed targets fell in 4 districts

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles at night and in the morning of October 7. No hits to residential or critical infrastructure were recorded. There were no civilian casualties. The fall of the wreckage of the downed targets was recorded in 4 districts. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region. Tonight and in the morning our region was attacked by attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets have been shot down. No hits to residential and critical infrastructure were recorded. There were no civilian casualties - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to the head of the RMA, the fall of the wreckage of the downed targets was recorded in 4 districts of the region. Three private houses, a warehouse and two cars were damaged as a result of the falling debris of downed enemy targets.

According to Kravchenko, the damage to the houses was minor - windows and doors were broken.

Fires caused by falling debris have already been extinguished.

Two Kinzhals and 32 attack drones shot down over Ukraine