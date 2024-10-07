Two Kinzhals and 32 attack drones shot down over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 80 air targets, including Kinzhal missiles, at night and in the morning. Air defense forces shot down 34 targets, including 2 Kinzhal missiles and 32 attack UAVs, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, UNN reported.

Details

Reportedly, on the night of October 7 (from 20:00 on October 6 to 8:30 on October 7), the enemy struck Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, an X-59 guided missile, an unidentified type of missile from Kursk and Belgorod regions, and attack UAVs (launch areas: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeysk - Russian Federation).

At about 08.20, the enemy launched three X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from three MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of Tambov region (departure airfield - Savasleyka).

In total, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked more than 80 air targets: the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As a result of the air battle, two X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were confirmed downed in Kyiv region and 32 enemy attack UAVs in Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava and Kharkiv regions. Several enemy attack UAVs were spotted in the Kharkiv region near the frontline. One of the three "Kinzhals" hit near the Starokostiantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyi region Ukrainian Air Force reported

In addition, 37 Russian drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active countermeasures against electronic warfare.

"One UAV is in the air. Combat work continues!", Ukrainian Air Force reported.