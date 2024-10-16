Kyiv repels enemy drone attack: all UAVs destroyed
Enemy forces attacked Kyiv with drones, but all enemy UAVs were destroyed. The air raid lasted over 2 hours, with no information on damage or casualties.
The invaders attacked Kyiv, but all enemy UAVs were destroyed on the outskirts of the capital. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
Details
After a one-day pause, Russian troops became active again, striking at civilian cities in Ukraine. In particular, enemy drones tried to attack Kyiv. The air raid in the capital lasted more than two hours. No information on damage or casualties has been reported so far. Enemy drones continue to be detected in the Kyiv region, and air defense is working to destroy them.
It is possible that enemy drones may try to attack Kyiv again, so residents and visitors are urged to pay close attention to the warning signals and use protective structures in case of danger.
