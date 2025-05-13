The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

The premiere of the second season of the series based on the legendary video game of the same name is scheduled for December. However, even before the release of the second season, Prime Video announced that the series has already been renewed for the next, third season.

We are extremely excited that our Prime Video customers around the world will be able to delve deeper into the amazing surreal and exciting world of "Fallout". Jonah, Lisa, Geneva and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are excited to announce the third season of "Fallout", well ahead of the highly anticipated debut of the second season - said Vernon Sanders, global head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.

To date, more than 100 million viewers have watched Season 1, putting it in the top three on Prime Video in terms of viewership history. Season 2 will take viewers on a journey through the Mojave Desert to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

The series tells the story of the main character, Ella Purnell (Lucy MacLean), who emerges from an underground vault after a nuclear war has devastated the world. Along the way, she encounters a variety of horrific, radiation-irradiated creatures and characters as she searches for her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), who has been kidnapped by raiders.

Aaron Moten played Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel in power armor, who becomes a traitor. Walton Goggins played Ghoul, a bounty hunter who turns out to have been Vault-Tec executive Cooper Howard before the nuclear explosion.

"Fallout" received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama, Lead Actor in a Drama (Goggins) and Writing (Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner). The series is produced by Kilter Films, with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy as executive producers. Robertson-Dworet and Wagner also serve as executive producers, creators and showrunners.

