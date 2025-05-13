The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

$41.540.01
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 844 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 24707 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 23034 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60630 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71793 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79426 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 61050 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62228 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105397 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105073 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 36110 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 43044 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 39649 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 36802 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16627 views
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 24707 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 60630 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71793 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105397 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105073 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 5722 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 11990 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 12149 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16725 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 45128 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

The Fallout series, based on the video game, has been renewed for a 3rd season. The second season will feature the Mojave Wasteland and New Vegas, and the first has been viewed by over 100 million viewers.

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

The premiere of the second season of the series based on the legendary video game of the same name is scheduled for December. However, even before the release of the second season, Prime Video announced that the series has already been renewed for the next, third season.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

We are extremely excited that our Prime Video customers around the world will be able to delve deeper into the amazing surreal and exciting world of "Fallout". Jonah, Lisa, Geneva and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are excited to announce the third season of "Fallout", well ahead of the highly anticipated debut of the second season

- said Vernon Sanders, global head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. 

To date, more than 100 million viewers have watched Season 1, putting it in the top three on Prime Video in terms of viewership history. Season 2 will take viewers on a journey through the Mojave Desert to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

Add

The series tells the story of the main character, Ella Purnell (Lucy MacLean), who emerges from an underground vault after a nuclear war has devastated the world. Along the way, she encounters a variety of horrific, radiation-irradiated creatures and characters as she searches for her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), who has been kidnapped by raiders.

Aaron Moten played Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel in power armor, who becomes a traitor. Walton Goggins played Ghoul, a bounty hunter who turns out to have been Vault-Tec executive Cooper Howard before the nuclear explosion.

"Fallout" received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama, Lead Actor in a Drama (Goggins) and Writing (Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner). The series is produced by Kilter Films, with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy as executive producers. Robertson-Dworet and Wagner also serve as executive producers, creators and showrunners.

Let us remind you

The post-apocalyptic Amazon series Fallout, set in the same universe as the video game, has been renewed for a second season after becoming a global hit on Prime Video in its first four days.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Culture
Las Vegas
