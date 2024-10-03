Air defense in Kyiv region operates during air alert
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense system activated in Kyiv region due to air raid alert. Authorities urge citizens to stay in shelters and not to record the work of the defense forces.
Air defense is working in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
The air raid alert continues. We ask everyone to stay in shelters. Air defense is operating in the region.
Do not take photos or videos of our defense forces, the downing of air targets or their crash under any circumstances
Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in the capital.
