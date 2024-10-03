Air defense in Kyiv region operates during air alert

Air defense is working in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The air raid alert continues. We ask everyone to stay in shelters. Air defense is operating in the region.



Do not take photos or videos of our defense forces, the downing of air targets or their crash under any circumstances

- the statement said.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in the capital.

