Kyiv repels night attack by enemy drones: no damage or casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Last night, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones in several waves. The air defense system neutralized about a dozen drones, and according to preliminary data, there were no damages or casualties.
Last night, Kyiv came under another air attack by enemy forces. Enemy drones launched from the southern and northeastern directions attacked the city in several waves. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
Details
The air alert in the capital was announced twice, lasting about three hours in total. Thanks to the efforts of air defense, about a dozen attack drones were neutralized on the outskirts of Kyiv and within its borders. The Air Force promises to make public the exact number and type of drones destroyed.
Fortunately, according to preliminary data, no damage was reported and no injuries were reported. We are continuing to update our operational data.
The authorities urge Kyiv residents to be careful, follow safety rules and always use shelters when danger is declared.
