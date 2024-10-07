No casualties or damage reported in Kyiv after Russian missile attack - KCMA

Debris has fallen in two districts of Kyiv as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage, KCMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"As a result of the missile attack, debris was recorded falling in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv. Preliminary, there were no casualties or damage. The information is being clarified," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.

"Debris has also fallen in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. There were no casualties or damage. The information is being updated," Popko added.

