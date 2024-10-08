Russians attack Beryslav: a 63-year-old man is wounded

On Tuesday, October 8, Russian troops hit a man in Beryslav with a drone, injuring one person. This was stated in the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.

Details

At about 11:20, Russians attacked a man in Beryslav with a drone. A 63-year-old local resident sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg as a result of the explosive drop - Summarized in RMA.

“An ambulance took the victim to a hospital for medical care.

Recall

Kherson RMA spokesperson Oleksandr Tolokonnikov admitted that the intensity of shelling with drones and other types of weapons has increased in Kherson region.