Kherson region shelled: 1 person killed and 15 injured, including a child

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2226 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 9534 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12319 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15784 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22017 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37429 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49256 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64608 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83366 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113485 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 910 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13061 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83366 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84918 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96385 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2712 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14004 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111021 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53407 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53115 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Kherson region shelled: 1 person killed and 15 injured, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2540 views

Terrorist forces shelled the Kherson region, damaging residential areas and infrastructure. One person was killed, 15 were injured, including 1 child, and there was a lot of destruction.

Kherson region shelled: 1 person killed and 15 injured, including a child

Enemy forces shelled the Kherson region, killing 1 person and injuring 15 others, including 1 child. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, residential areas, as well as critical and social infrastructure facilities, came under attack. As a result of the shelling, 20 apartment buildings and 17 private houses were destroyed or damaged. In addition, gas pipelines, outbuildings, and several cars, both official and private, were destroyed.

Among the settlements that came under fire were Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Shiroka Balka, Romashkove, Oleksandrivka, Daryivka, Ponyativka, Mykilske, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Dudchany, Novoraisk, Sablukivka, Shlyakhove, Monastirske, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Kachkarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Kostyrka, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, Tokarivka, Tomarine, Tyagynka, Chervony Mayak and the city of Kherson. Both barrel artillery and aviation were used.

Unfortunately, it became known that one person died and 15 others were injured. Among the injured is one child.

The enemy continues to deliberately attack civilians and destroy facilities. The authorities urge residents of the region to be as careful as possible, to observe air raid alerts and stay in shelters.

Recall

On April 16, the Russians shelled Kherson, destroying the ice arena. A man was killed, civilians were injured, and houses and vehicles were damaged.

In Kherson, a 41-year-old woman was injured in an enemy drone attack13.04.25, 21:46 • 4815 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Beryslav
Kherson
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98