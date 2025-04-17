Kherson region shelled: 1 person killed and 15 injured, including a child

Enemy forces shelled the Kherson region, killing 1 person and injuring 15 others, including 1 child. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, residential areas, as well as critical and social infrastructure facilities, came under attack. As a result of the shelling, 20 apartment buildings and 17 private houses were destroyed or damaged. In addition, gas pipelines, outbuildings, and several cars, both official and private, were destroyed.

Among the settlements that came under fire were Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Shiroka Balka, Romashkove, Oleksandrivka, Daryivka, Ponyativka, Mykilske, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Dudchany, Novoraisk, Sablukivka, Shlyakhove, Monastirske, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Kachkarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Kostyrka, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, Tokarivka, Tomarine, Tyagynka, Chervony Mayak and the city of Kherson. Both barrel artillery and aviation were used.

Unfortunately, it became known that one person died and 15 others were injured. Among the injured is one child.

The enemy continues to deliberately attack civilians and destroy facilities. The authorities urge residents of the region to be as careful as possible, to observe air raid alerts and stay in shelters.

Recall

On April 16, the Russians shelled Kherson, destroying the ice arena. A man was killed, civilians were injured, and houses and vehicles were damaged.

