In Kherson, a 41-year-old woman was injured in an enemy drone attack

A woman was injured in Kherson as a result of an enemy drone attack. This is reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, reports UNN.

Explosions rang out in Kherson. Thus, during another drone strike in the city, a local resident was injured.

A 41-year-old woman was injured in the explosion - doctors recorded a mine-explosive injury and signs of an acute stress reaction. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance.

Despite the shock, the woman refused hospitalization and stayed at home.

Shelling of residential areas in Kherson region continues daily. Local authorities urge residents not to ignore alarm signals and, if possible, to stay in shelters.

As a result of intense enemy attacks on the Kherson region over the past day, 3 people died and 7 more were injured. Dozens of cities and villages were under fire, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

