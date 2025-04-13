In Kherson, a 41-year-old woman was injured in an enemy drone attack

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15769 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13896 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19223 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28656 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61135 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57672 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33558 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59502 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106579 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165712 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 15769 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49057 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61135 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57672 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165712 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21603 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20620 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22305 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24263 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26898 views
In Kherson, a 41-year-old woman was injured in an enemy drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4592 views

In Kherson, a 41-year-old woman was injured in a drone attack. Doctors provided her with assistance, but she refused hospitalization. Shelling of residential areas continues daily.

In Kherson, a 41-year-old woman was injured in an enemy drone attack

A woman was injured in Kherson as a result of an enemy drone attack. This is reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, reports UNN.

Details

Explosions rang out in Kherson. Thus, during another drone strike in the city, a local resident was injured.  

A 41-year-old woman was injured in the explosion - doctors recorded a mine-explosive injury and signs of an acute stress reaction. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance.  

Despite the shock, the woman refused hospitalization and stayed at home.  

Shelling of residential areas in Kherson region continues daily. Local authorities urge residents not to ignore alarm signals and, if possible, to stay in shelters.

Let us remind you

As a result of intense enemy attacks on the Kherson region over the past day, 3 people died and 7 more were injured. Dozens of cities and villages were under fire, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Volunteer Oleg Salnyk died in Kherson as a result of a drone attack13.04.25, 00:10 • 16384 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ukraine
Kherson
