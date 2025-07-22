Russian army killed a resident of Beryslav in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, Russian troops struck Beryslav this morning, killing a man, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This morning, Russian military killed a resident of Beryslav. A 69-year-old man came under enemy shelling. He sustained injuries incompatible with life. - Prokudin wrote.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported about a man killed today as a result of a Russian attack in the suburbs of Kherson.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, after lunch, Russian occupiers also attacked Urozhaine with a UAV. An enemy drone "hit" near a local healthcare facility. As a result, the building's facade and window were damaged. No information about casualties has been received.