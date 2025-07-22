Russians shelled Kherson's suburb with artillery in the morning: there is a victim

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled the Kherson suburb of Sadove with artillery in the morning, killing a man, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of July 22, Russian army servicemen carried out an artillery shelling of the village of Sadove, Kherson district.

A 52-year-old local resident, who was in the yard at the time of the shelling, sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Addition

Earlier today, according to the Kherson OVA, around 08:00, Russian occupiers shelled Inzhenerne with artillery - a 62-year-old man who was on the street was injured.

Around 08:10, the Russians shelled Kherson with artillery - a 54-year-old man was injured. Later, another victim of the morning Russian shelling of Kherson became known - a 55-year-old woman.

According to the regional police, nine people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling yesterday, including a police officer.

As reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops shelled social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 multi-story buildings and 3 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a theater building, agricultural machinery, and private cars.