17 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks, enemy hits critical infrastructure

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 24 settlements over the past day, including rocket attacks on the Beryslav district. The enemy hit critical infrastructure, educational institutions and residential areas, wounding 17 people, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Burhunka, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Antonivka, Novovorontsovka, Neslumne, Tomyna Balka, Shlyakhove, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Kachkarivka, Bilozerka, Mylove, Daryivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Beryslav, Staroselivka, Zolota Balka, Pervomayske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy also launched two missile attacks on Beryslav district.

According to him, the Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, educational institutions; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 40 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an outbuilding, a humanitarian aid truck, and private cars.

"As a result of Russian aggression, 17 people were injured," Prokudin said.

