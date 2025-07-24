In Sumy region, the body of a missing 17-year-old girl was found in a forest belt: there are injuries characteristic of rape

In the Sumy district, a 17-year-old girl who disappeared after an evening walk was found dead in a forest belt. Signs of violent death and probable rape were found on the body. A pre-trial investigation is underway. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

During search operations in the village of Mykolaivka, Sumy district, today, July 24, 2025, at about 13:00, law enforcement officers found the body of the missing person in a forest belt with signs of violent death and injuries characteristic of rape - the post says.

As reported by the prosecutors, her parents had previously contacted the police with a statement that their daughter had not returned home after a walk.

Information on the fact of intentional murder combined with rape or sexual violence (p. 10 part 2 of article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations - the agency added.

The head of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office led the group of prosecutors in this case.

