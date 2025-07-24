Brutally murdered a stranger near an ATM in Dnipro: teenager remanded in custody

Near an ATM in Dnipro, a 14-year-old teenager attacked an unknown woman with a knife. According to the investigation, he inflicted at least five wounds on the victim. The suspect was remanded in custody without bail. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

On July 24, 2025, the Industrial District Court of Dnipro granted the prosecutor's request and chose a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for the 14-year-old boy, suspected of intentional murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the post says.

As stated, the prosecution insisted on applying the strictest preventive measure, and the court supported this position.

According to prosecutors, the investigation established that "on the morning of July 23, 2025, the suspect attacked an unknown woman near an ATM in the city of Dnipro and inflicted at least five stab wounds to her neck and torso."

The victim died on the spot from her injuries. The young man was detained, and the instrument of the crime - a knife purchased the day before - was seized. It has been sent for examination.

At the same time, as stated, the purpose of the murder was not to seize the victim's property. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

