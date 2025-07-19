In Cherkasy region, a woman stabbed a man with a skewer during a fight

In the Cherkasy region, a 33-year-old woman stabbed a 26-year-old man in the chest with a skewer during an argument. The victim died from the injury, UNN reports with reference to the Cherkasy Oblast police.

Details

The incident occurred on July 17 at one of the recreation centers in Zvenyhorod district. The husband and wife were relaxing with friends and consuming alcohol. Later, an argument with a fight broke out between them, during which the 33-year-old woman grabbed a skewer and fatally wounded her husband with it.

Criminal police operatives, investigators, and forensic specialists worked at the scene. The police seized the crime weapon and other material evidence. The perpetrator was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Zvenyhorod District Prosecutor's Office, informed the detainee of suspicion of intentional murder, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

She faces up to 15 years in prison for the crime. The investigation is ongoing.

In the Odesa region, a woman stabbed her 17-year-old son in the chest during an argument: details of the incident