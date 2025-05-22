In the Odesa region, a woman stabbed her 17-year-old son in the chest during an argument: details of the incident
Kyiv • UNN
In the Odesa region, a 50-year-old woman stabbed her 17-year-old son in the chest during an argument. The boy was hospitalized with a penetrating chest wound, and his mother faces up to 8 years in prison.
Details
According to the police, the incident occurred a few days ago at the family's residence, in one of the settlements of the Teplitsky community. Law enforcement officers established that a domestic conflict arose between a drunken 50-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son. During the quarrel, the mother grabbed a kitchen knife from the table and stabbed the boy in the chest.
The son's father called the "ambulance". Doctors hospitalized the young man with a penetrating wound to the chest and damage to the lung, which led to the development of hemothorax, which was reported to the police.
From the scene, police officers seized the weapon, which was sent for expert examination. The offender was detained in accordance with the procedural order and placed in a temporary detention center.
Having collected a sufficient amount of evidence, we informed the defendant about the suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm, that is, intentional bodily harm dangerous to life at the time of infliction. According to Part 1 of Art. 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the woman faces up to eight years of imprisonment. At our request, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention. The investigation is ongoing under the procedural guidance of the Bolgrad District Prosecutor's Office
