Three people wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling

Three people were wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling. The enemy army fired 75 times on the territory of the region yesterday. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Russians fired over 350 shells from various types of weapons. The enemy fired 36 shells at the city of Kherson.

Over the last day, the enemy made 75 attacks, launching 351 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. Prokudin informed

Russian servicemen shot at residential areas of the region's settlements.

