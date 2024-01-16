Russians shelled two villages in Kherson region: three people were injured

Today, the Russian military fired on Bilozerka and Tyahyntsi in Kherson region. Three people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Two people were injured in the Russian shelling of Tyahynyk. A 42-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were hit as they were walking down the street - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The victims were reportedly diagnosed with shrapnel wounds. The victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

In addition, the Russians attacked the village of Bilozerka.

Around 11:30, the Russian army shelled a residential building in Bilozerka. A 44-year-old man was injured. He was in the yard of the house at the time of the attack - the OBA said in a statement.

The victim suffered an explosive injury and a leg wound. He received medical aid and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

