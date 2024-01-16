Two policemen were wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Kherson region yesterday - Ministry of Internal Affairs

As a result of shelling in Kherson region by the Russian army over the past day, four people were injured, including two police officers. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Kherson region. Over the past day, the enemy made 99 attacks and fired 581 shells at the region's localities. Four people were wounded, including two police officers - the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Details

At night, powerful explosions occurred in Kherson. Russian military hit the police administrative building, almost destroying it. Two police officers were injured. The blast wave damaged windows in the surrounding multi-storey buildings, school and court buildings.

In addition, Russian troops attacked Beryslav with drones yesterday, dropping a shell on a residential building. As a result of the attack, a 54-year-old woman was injured, she sustained a mine-blast trauma, gunshot wounds to her back and legs.

In Ingulka, a 41-year-old man was wounded in an enemy shelling. He was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and gunshot fragmentation wound.

The following settlements were also under enemy attack: Stanislav, Sadove, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Novoberislav, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Mayak and Respublika.

Earlier , UNN reported about two injured local residents as a result of hostile shelling in Kherson region.

Kharkiv region announces mandatory evacuation of two communities in Kupiansk district