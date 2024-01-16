Kharkiv region announces mandatory evacuation of two communities in Kupiansk district
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the ongoing hostile shelling in Kharkiv region, the authorities have decided to evacuate residents of the Kindrashivska and Kurylivska communities of Kupiansk district. The evacuees will be provided with housing and support.
Due to constant hostile shelling in the Kharkiv region, the authorities announced the introduction of mandatory evacuation of the population from the Kindrashivska and Kurylivska communities of Kupyansk district. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Taking into account the security situation, we are introducing mandatory evacuation of the population from Kindrashivska and Kurylivska communities of Kupiansk district
According to him, there are currently 3,043 people in these settlements, including 279 children.
Families with children living in of the following settlements are called to evacuate:
- Blagodativka, Vyshnivka, Vasylivka, Velyka Shapkivka, Husynka, Hrushivka, Doroshivka, Yehorivka, Kurochkino, Kovalivka, Mykolaivka Persha, Monachynivka, Moskovka, Nechvolodivka, Prosyanka, Pryliutove, Samborivka, Smorodkivka, Sobolivka, Sadove, Tsybivka - of the Kindrashivska community;
- Bile, Vorontsivka, Lisna Stinka, Senkove, Syniha - of the Kurylivska community.
The head of the EMB noted that all evacuees will be provided with housing and support from international humanitarian organizations.
Those wishing to evacuate can call 0-800-33-92-91 around the clock.
Recall
From Kupyansk district , 50 to 150 people are evacuated every week.
