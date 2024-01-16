Kharkiv region announces mandatory evacuation of two communities in Kupiansk district

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 79403 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109670 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139109 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136956 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171504 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282249 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178194 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167187 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106077 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 81917 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 33579 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 56195 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 40333 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Kharkiv region announces mandatory evacuation of two communities in Kupiansk district

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28027 views

Due to the ongoing hostile shelling in Kharkiv region, the authorities have decided to evacuate residents of the Kindrashivska and Kurylivska communities of Kupiansk district. The evacuees will be provided with housing and support.

Due to constant hostile shelling in the Kharkiv region, the authorities announced the introduction of mandatory evacuation of the population from the Kindrashivska and Kurylivska communities of Kupyansk district. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Taking into account the security situation, we are introducing mandatory evacuation of the population from Kindrashivska and Kurylivska communities of Kupiansk district

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there are currently 3,043 people in these settlements, including 279 children.

Families with children living in  of the following settlements are called to evacuate:

- Blagodativka, Vyshnivka, Vasylivka, Velyka Shapkivka, Husynka, Hrushivka, Doroshivka, Yehorivka, Kurochkino, Kovalivka, Mykolaivka Persha, Monachynivka, Moskovka, Nechvolodivka, Prosyanka, Pryliutove, Samborivka, Smorodkivka, Sobolivka, Sadove, Tsybivka - of the Kindrashivska community;

- Bile, Vorontsivka, Lisna Stinka, Senkove, Syniha - of the Kurylivska community.

The head of the EMB noted that all evacuees will be provided with housing and support from international humanitarian organizations.

Those wishing to evacuate can call 0-800-33-92-91 around the clock.

Recall

From Kupyansk district , 50 to 150 people are evacuated every week. 

Russian army shells Kharkiv region: school and telecom company damaged16.01.24, 08:19 • 32506 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

