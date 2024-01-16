Russian army shells Kharkiv region: school and telecom company damaged

Russian troops dropped MRLS on the village of Veseloye and shelled the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region yesterday, damaging a school in the former and a telecommunications company in the latter, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Yesterday around 15:30 the enemy shelled Vesele village with multiple rocket launchers. The school building was damaged, the club building was destroyed. (...) At 21:50 and 23:00, the occupiers struck the town of Vovchansk with multiple rocket launchers. The administrative building of a telecommunications company was damaged - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

In both cases, no injuries were reported.

According to the head of the RMA, in total, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Guryev Kozachok of Bohodukhiv district; Kozacha Lopan of Kharkiv district; Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Okhrimivka of Chuhuiv district; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of Kupyansk district. The enemy conducted air strikes on Vesele village of Kharkiv district and Berestove village of Kupyansk district.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka in Kupyansk district," said Syniehubov.

The enemy suffers significant losses in the area of Kupianske forest, prepares to resume offensive actions in the Siverskyi direction - Syrsky

Recall

From Kupyansk district, 50 to 150 people are evacuated every week.