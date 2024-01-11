The enemy suffers significant losses in the area of Kupianske forest, prepares to resume offensive actions in the Siverskyi direction - Syrsky

The Russian occupiers are continuing their attempts to force the units of the Defense Forces out of the Kupianske forest, and the enemy is suffering significant losses. Preparations are underway to resume the enemy's offensive in the Seversky direction. This was reported by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the operational situation in the East remains difficult. The enemy continues offensive actions at the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

The Russians continue their attempts to force the units of the Defense Forces out of the Kupyansky forest and capture Synkivka - they want to block Kupyansk. However, the enemy is suffering significant losses due to the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Nevertheless, it is trying to increase its efforts primarily through human resources.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is conducting offensive actions to push the Defense Forces beyond the Chornyi Zherebets River. There, the occupiers are conducting intense artillery shelling.

In addition, the enemy is moving additional assault companies from the territory of the Russian Federation to the area and is training new assault units in base camps. It is also trying to mine the routes of advance, Syrsky said.

Serebrianka Forestry continues to be one of the areas of concentration of the enemy's main efforts - The commander noted.

According to him, unsuccessful attempts are being made to attack our positions with the support of armored vehicles in the areas of Dibrova, Torske and Dibrova, Yampil.

In addition, preparations are underway to resume the enemy's offensive on the Seversky direction. To this end, the Russians are moving Storm units and forming assault companies.

Reportedly, in the area of Bakhmut, the occupants are making every effort to reach the border of the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal.

Plus 830 occupants and 12 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

From the north of Bakhmut, the enemy conducts an assault in the direction of Bohdanivka, with the involvement of units of the "volunteer corps". The enemy is trying to create favorable conditions for an offensive on Chasiv Yar and regain lost ground in the areas of the cascade of lakes east of Klishchiyivka and Kurdyumivka, for which it is engaging airborne troops and motorized rifle units from the Northern Fleet.

Despite the enemy's large-scale offensive, our soldiers are holding the defensive lines in all directions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Our commanders make all the necessary decisions in a timely manner, aiming to effectively defeat the enemy's manpower and save the lives of our soldiers - Syrsky emphasized.

Over 1100 residents remain in danger in Avdiivka - National Police