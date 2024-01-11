Plus 830 occupants and 12 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 367,620 people, 6,050 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 22 to January 11, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 367,620 (+830) people,

tanks - 6050 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11238 (+22) units,

artillery systems - 8699 (+15) units,

MLRS - 957 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 641 (+2) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6834 (+0),

cruise missiles - 1806 (+1),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 11596 (+21) units,

special equipment - 1337 (+1).

