Ukrainian Defense Forces conduct 7 air strikes against enemy - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military conducted 7 air strikes on enemy concentrations and destroyed an X-59 missile, as well as striking military targets with missile forces.
Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. The Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed an X-59 guided missile. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
The missile troops struck at the..:
- 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,
- control point,
- 2 ammunition depots,
- enemy electronic warfare stations.
Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.