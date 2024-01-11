Ukrainian Defense Forces conduct 7 air strikes against enemy - General Staff

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. The Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed an X-59 guided missile. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The missile troops struck at the..:

3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

control point,

2 ammunition depots,

enemy electronic warfare stations.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.