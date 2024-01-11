Over 1100 residents remain in danger in Avdiivka - National Police

Since the beginning of the year, four people have been killed and eight others wounded in hostile shelling of Avdiivka, Donetsk region . More than 1,100 residents remain in the city, according to the National Police, UNN reports.

The Russians are mercilessly hitting the residential sector, so the White Angel group is trying to save those who are left.

The police showed a video of them persuading a grandmother to evacuate, who was asked to take her grandchildren out of the city. The woman flatly refuses to leave the region.

As indicated, an elderly couple whose house was destroyed by a missile agrees to leave.

Since the beginning of the new year, Avdiivka's "white angels" have managed to evacuate more than 20 people from frontline settlements.

In the morning, Russian troops massively shelled Avdiivkain Donetsk region. The shelling damaged houses and an educational institution.