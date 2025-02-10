Night attack by Russian drone claimed the life of a man in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, the Russian military attacked a 42-year-old resident of Beryslav with a drone, killing the man, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Last night, Russians attacked a resident of Beryslav with a UAV. The enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a 42-year-old man, causing him to sustain life-threatening injuries - Prokudin wrote.

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Chervonyi Mayak, Zolota Balka, Zelenivka, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Mykolayivka, Lvov, Zmiivka, Burgunka, Velytenske, Havrylivka, Dniprovske, Zymivnyk, Kizomys, Kozatske, Komyshany, Monastyrske, Novotyanka, Odradokamyanka, Olgivka, Osokorivka, Sablukivka, Sofiyivka, Tyahynyka, Shyroka Balka, and the city of Kherson.

According to him, the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging a multi-storey building and 4 private houses.

"One person was wounded due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said, citing data for the past day.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of the region, he said.

Zelenskyy: We see Russians intensifying activity in the Kherson direction