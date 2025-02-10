Night attack by Russian drone claimed the life of a man in Kherson region

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35346 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 77802 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100228 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113577 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 93968 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122792 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102123 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113186 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116818 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157270 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101770 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 82556 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 53721 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103442 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 84057 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113595 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157281 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147665 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179869 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 84057 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103442 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135820 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137667 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165713 views
Night attack by Russian drone claimed the life of a man in Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26324 views

In the Kherson region, the Russian military attacked a 42-year-old resident of Beryslav with a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, the man sustained life-threatening injuries.

In the Kherson region, the Russian military attacked a 42-year-old resident of Beryslav with a drone, killing the man, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Last night, Russians attacked a resident of Beryslav with a UAV. The enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a 42-year-old man, causing him to sustain life-threatening injuries

- Prokudin wrote.

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Chervonyi Mayak, Zolota Balka, Zelenivka, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Mykolayivka, Lvov, Zmiivka, Burgunka, Velytenske, Havrylivka, Dniprovske, Zymivnyk, Kizomys, Kozatske, Komyshany, Monastyrske, Novotyanka, Odradokamyanka, Olgivka, Osokorivka, Sablukivka, Sofiyivka, Tyahynyka, Shyroka Balka, and the city of Kherson.

According to him, the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging a multi-storey building and 4 private houses.

"One person was wounded due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said, citing data for the past day.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of the region, he said.

Zelenskyy: We see Russians intensifying activity in the Kherson direction20.12.24, 20:23 • 29925 views

Julia Shramko

War
beryslavBeryslav
khersonKherson

