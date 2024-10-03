Kherson region attacked by Russian aviation in the morning: residential buildings were hit

In the Kherson region , Russian troops conducted an air strike in the morning on residential buildings in the Beryslav community, damaging about 20 houses, no information on casualties, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

In the morning, the Russian army attacked the Beryslav community from the air. In particular, the occupiers hit a residential building in one of the settlements with a guided aerial bomb - RMA said.

According to the report, almost two dozen houses were damaged by the "arrival". There was no information about the victims.

