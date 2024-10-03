Kherson region attacked by Russian aviation in the morning: residential buildings were hit

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 34479 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100162 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161877 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135098 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141485 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179648 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170686 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139784 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139508 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86231 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107353 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109490 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161878 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179649 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198110 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187149 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139506 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139782 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145603 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137081 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154045 views
Kherson region attacked by Russian aviation in the morning: residential buildings were hit

Kherson region attacked by Russian aviation in the morning: residential buildings were hit

 • 15263 views

The occupiers conducted an air strike on residential buildings in the Beryslav community of Kherson region. About 20 houses were damaged in the attack, and there is no information on casualties.

In the Kherson region , Russian troops conducted an air strike in the morning on residential buildings in the Beryslav community, damaging about 20 houses, no information on casualties, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

In the morning, the Russian army attacked the Beryslav community from the air. In particular, the occupiers hit a residential building in one of the settlements with a guided aerial bomb

- RMA said.

According to the report, almost two dozen houses were damaged by the "arrival". There was no information about the victims.

Three “Shaheds” downed in Kherson region at night, 2 killed, 8 wounded due to Russian attacks03.10.24, 09:36 • 15459 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
beryslavBeryslav

