“Shahed” downed in Kherson region, 1 killed and 10 wounded due to Russian attacks

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked 16 settlements yesterday, killing 1 person and wounding 10. The air defense system shot down one enemy drone at night. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Stanislav, Novodmitrivka, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Mylove, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Shlyakhove, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, Lviv and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

According to him, the Russian military hit a utility company, an educational and medical institution, an administrative building; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 6 private houses. The occupants also damaged an outbuilding, a bus and private cars.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 10 others were injured," Prokudin wrote.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region," Prokudin said.

One killed and 16 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks