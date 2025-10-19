$41.640.00
Occupiers attacked Kherson region: 71-year-old man killed, four wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

On October 19, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region with artillery and drones. As a result of the shelling, a 71-year-old man was killed, and four more people were injured.

Occupiers attacked Kherson region: 71-year-old man killed, four wounded

Russian troops continue to terrorize civilians in southern Ukraine. On October 19, the occupiers attacked Kherson Oblast with artillery and drones – a 71-year-old man was killed, and four more people were injured. This was reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported new crimes committed by the Russian army against the civilian population. Under the procedural guidance of the department, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to preliminary investigation data, Russian occupiers shelled settlements in the region throughout the day, using artillery and attack drones.

Wave of desertion among occupiers hits Kherson direction - ATESH17.10.25, 20:23 • 17995 views

Beryslav and Kherson districts were most affected. In the village of Kozatske, a 71-year-old man was killed as a result of a drone attack. In Tomyna Balka, a woman was wounded by shelling from multiple rocket launchers. Two more people were injured in Beryslav – the enemy dropped an explosive shell from a drone.

In addition, in Antonivka, around 5:30 PM, a local resident stepped on a petal mine. The man was hospitalized, and medics are providing him with assistance.

Russia conceals losses in Kherson region: "ATESH" partisans report brutal punishments for soldiers who tell the truth30.09.25, 20:25 • 3968 views

Law enforcement officers are collecting evidence of Russia's latest war crimes to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Russian shelling takes the lives of peaceful residents of Kherson Oblast every day. The prosecutor's office records all facts of war crimes for further investigation 

– the department reported.

Russians attacked UN humanitarian aid trucks in Kherson region - RMA14.10.25, 10:56 • 3329 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Beryslav Raion
United Nations
Kherson Oblast
Beryslav
Ukraine