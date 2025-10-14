Russians attacked UN humanitarian aid trucks in Kherson region - RMA

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 2374 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 8712 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 11572 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 13807 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 16867 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 26738 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34549 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 36225 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 30046 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21534 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.3m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 19705 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage serviceOctober 13, 11:58 PM • 20433 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 21493 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 20718 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 10340 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 44514 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 44400 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 52325 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 49001 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 53461 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kirovohrad Oblast
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 21499 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 26166 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 27959 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 27775 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 55321 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Time (magazine)
Truth Social
SpaceX Starship
Starlink

Russians attacked UN humanitarian aid trucks in Kherson region - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

The occupiers shelled UN OCHA trucks in the Bilozerka community of Kherson region. One vehicle burned down, another was seriously damaged, but there were no casualties.

Russians attacked UN humanitarian aid trucks in Kherson region - RMA

Russian troops attacked a humanitarian mission in the Kherson region, hitting UN trucks with drones, said Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia once again showed its true and disgusting face by attacking a humanitarian mission in the Kherson region. In the morning, in the Bilozerka community, the occupiers deliberately fired drones and artillery at UN OCHA trucks.

- wrote Prokudin.

He emphasized: "Four white cars with markings are not military equipment, but cars that were carrying aid to people."

"One vehicle burned down, another was seriously damaged. Two managed to escape from the strikes. It's a miracle that no one was hurt," the head of the OVA said.

"Today, the 'second army' of the world defeated several tons of 'humanitarian aid'. Terrorists - there is nothing more to say here," Prokudin emphasized.

Addition

According to the Kherson police, 8 people were injured in the region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day.

Over the past day, the occupation forces attacked settlements in the Beryslav and Kherson districts with artillery, mortars, MLRS, and drones; more than 30 damaged objects are known.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 11 apartment buildings and 24 private houses. The occupiers also damaged the premises of an educational institution and a botanical garden, an administrative building, a shop, a garage, and private cars.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
charity
United Nations
Kherson Oblast