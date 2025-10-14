Russians attacked UN humanitarian aid trucks in Kherson region - RMA

Russian troops attacked a humanitarian mission in the Kherson region, hitting UN trucks with drones, said Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia once again showed its true and disgusting face by attacking a humanitarian mission in the Kherson region. In the morning, in the Bilozerka community, the occupiers deliberately fired drones and artillery at UN OCHA trucks. - wrote Prokudin.

He emphasized: "Four white cars with markings are not military equipment, but cars that were carrying aid to people."

"One vehicle burned down, another was seriously damaged. Two managed to escape from the strikes. It's a miracle that no one was hurt," the head of the OVA said.

"Today, the 'second army' of the world defeated several tons of 'humanitarian aid'. Terrorists - there is nothing more to say here," Prokudin emphasized.

Addition

According to the Kherson police, 8 people were injured in the region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day.

Over the past day, the occupation forces attacked settlements in the Beryslav and Kherson districts with artillery, mortars, MLRS, and drones; more than 30 damaged objects are known.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 11 apartment buildings and 24 private houses. The occupiers also damaged the premises of an educational institution and a botanical garden, an administrative building, a shop, a garage, and private cars.