In Kherson region, Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility, three people were injured in the last day
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kherson region, the occupiers shelled 14 settlements, hitting a critical infrastructure facility. The attacks damaged houses and vehicles and injured three people.
In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 14 settlements yesterday, hitting a critical infrastructure facility, a car center and a gas station, injuring three people, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports .
Details
According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Pryozerne, Bilozerka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Krupytsia, Tomaryne, Novotyanka, Prydniprovske, Mykhailivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day .
Russian military, according to him, hit a critical infrastructure facility, a car center and a gas station; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 4 high-rise buildings and 5 private houses were damaged. The occupiers also vandalized a trolleybus, a truck, ambulances and private cars.
"Three people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote.
