Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 12588 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88557 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158911 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133503 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140552 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137786 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178138 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169524 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

At night, the enemy shelled two districts of Kharkiv region, seven people were injured in the region over the last day

At night, the enemy shelled two districts of Kharkiv region, seven people were injured in the region over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19420 views

At night, the enemy shelled Kupyansk and Lyubotyn in the Kharkiv region, causing fires. During the day, 7 people, including 3 children, were injured in the Russian strikes, and houses and infrastructure were damaged.

In Kharkiv region, on the night of October 11, Kupyansk and Lyubotyn came under enemy fire , and fires broke out. Over the past day, seven people, including three children, were injured in the Russian strikes. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were recorded: 

  • October 11, 04:03, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A house was burning as a result of the shelling.
  •   October 11 01:15 Kharkiv district, Liubotyn TG, the town of Liubotyn. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 200 square meters.
  •  21:43 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. The shelling damaged 4 houses, 3 outbuildings and a car.
  •  16:40 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A 77-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling.
  •  15:25 Kharkiv district, Cherkaska Lozova village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling. A 45-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, a 2-year-old girl, and boys aged 5 and 15 were injured (acute stress reaction).
  •  13:00 Kupyansk district, Kruhlyakivka village. The shelling damaged a house and a summer kitchen. A 64-year-old woman died.
  •  11:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A drone dropped ammunition, hitting the roadway.

Odesa suffers a night attack by Russia: 4 killed, 10 wounded11.10.24, 08:13 • 13879 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

