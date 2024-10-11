At night, the enemy shelled two districts of Kharkiv region, seven people were injured in the region over the last day

In Kharkiv region, on the night of October 11, Kupyansk and Lyubotyn came under enemy fire , and fires broke out. Over the past day, seven people, including three children, were injured in the Russian strikes. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to Syniehubov, the following hostile attacks were recorded:

October 11, 04:03, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A house was burning as a result of the shelling.

October 11 01:15 Kharkiv district, Liubotyn TG, the town of Liubotyn. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 200 square meters.

21:43 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. The shelling damaged 4 houses, 3 outbuildings and a car.

16:40 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A 77-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling.

15:25 Kharkiv district, Cherkaska Lozova village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling. A 45-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, a 2-year-old girl, and boys aged 5 and 15 were injured (acute stress reaction).

13:00 Kupyansk district, Kruhlyakivka village. The shelling damaged a house and a summer kitchen. A 64-year-old woman died.

11:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A drone dropped ammunition, hitting the roadway.

