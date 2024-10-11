Odesa suffers a night attack by Russia: 4 killed, 10 wounded

Russian troops attacked Odesa region with ballistic missiles. The night attack in Odesa killed 4 people, including a 16-year-old teenage girl, injured 10, and rescued 4 people from the rubble, the head of Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Odesa region with ballistic missiles. Four people were killed, including a teenager. The attack in Odesa district resulted in the destruction of a two-story building where civilians lived and worked. People were trapped under the rubble. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service rescued four people, while three more unfortunately died under the rubble. Among the dead are a 43-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. Another woman died in the hospital from her injuries. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims.. - Kiper wrote.

The State Emergency Service reported that "as a result of the night attack in Odesa, 4 people were killed, including a 16-year-old teenage girl, and 10 were injured. Four people were rescued from the rubble".

"10 people were injured and injured, nine victims were hospitalized. Four people are in serious condition. ten people received psychological assistance on the spot," said the chairman of the RMA.

According to the State Emergency Service, the rescue operations were complicated by the repeated air raid alert. Dog handlers were involved in the search operations.

Law enforcement agencies, according to the Kiper, record the consequences of another crime of Russians against the civilian population of the Odessa region.

