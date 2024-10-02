Russia's attack on Odesa region: rescuers show the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in Izmail district of Odesa region as a result of an enemy attack. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire, and two victims were taken to the hospital.
Rescuers have extinguished a fire caused by an enemy attack in Odesa region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday and showed the consequences of the Russian attack, UNN reports.
Details
"As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in Izmail district, firefighters quickly extinguished it. There are two people injured, they are currently in hospital," the State Emergency Service said on social media.
