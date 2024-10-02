Russia's attack on Odesa region: rescuers show the consequences

Rescuers have extinguished a fire caused by an enemy attack in Odesa region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday and showed the consequences of the Russian attack, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in Izmail district, firefighters quickly extinguished it. There are two people injured, they are currently in hospital," the State Emergency Service said on social media.

Enemy attacks port and border infrastructure with drones in Odesa region: two drivers wounded, one a foreigner