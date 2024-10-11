Curfew to be extended in Kherson region from October 15: how long will it last
Starting October 15, the curfew in Kherson region will last from 20:00 to 06:00. This decision is related to the reduction of daylight hours and public safety.
Starting October 15, the curfew in Kherson region will be extended - now it will last from 20:00 to 06:00. This decision was made after a meeting of the Kherson Defense Council, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA, on Friday, UNN reports .
“We decided to extend the curfew in the region. Starting October 15, it will last from 20:00 to 06:00. This is due to the reduction of daylight hours and the safety of citizens,” said Prokudin.
According to him, the meeting of the Kherson Defense Council also discussed mobilization and military training, as well as protection of the population.
He pointed out that according to the government's decision, it is necessary to audit “critical” enterprises that have the right to reserve employees, so special commissions will be set up in the region, which will include representatives of law enforcement agencies.
To protect the population from enemy attacks, it was decided to authorize the Kherson MVA to purchase the necessary services for engineering design, overhaul and maintenance of protective structures owned by condominiums. Ten street shelters will also be purchased, and the possibility of building shelters in Kherson and Beryslav districts was considered.
To provide drinking water to the residents of Novoraysk and Chervonyi Mayak, the company will also procure eight artesian wells, Prokudin added.
