In Beryslav, Kherson region, a Russian drone killed two civilians
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of May 29, Russian troops attacked Beryslav with a drone, killing two men. A criminal investigation has been launched into the war crime.
Two civilians were killed in the Kherson region today as a result of an enemy drone strike, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on the morning of May 29, the Russian armed forces carried out a drone attack on one of the streets in Beryslav.
"Two civilians were killed as a result of the dropping of explosives," the prosecutor's office said.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of people (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Addendum
Over the past day, the Russian army purposefully shelled the civilian infrastructure of Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, aircraft and UAVs, the National Police in the Kherson region reported. 10 civilians were injured and more than 20 objects were damaged.
In particular, according to the police, in the Central district of Kherson, administrative buildings, port infrastructure, two educational institutions, an apartment building and gas pipelines were damaged by artillery strikes over the past day.