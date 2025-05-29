In Beryslav, Kherson region, a Russian drone killed two civilians

$41.590.09
Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12878 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 31745 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 31678 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56611 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62600 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 101865 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 103610 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111423 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100814 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171250 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 80361 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 50982 views

ISW: Putin wants to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO

May 29, 03:04 AM • 10066 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 31657 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 22601 views
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56611 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 139702 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 217143 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 227650 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 231632 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 23131 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 32187 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 84281 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 144433 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 82947 views
In Beryslav, Kherson region, a Russian drone killed two civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

On the morning of May 29, Russian troops attacked Beryslav with a drone, killing two men. A criminal investigation has been launched into the war crime.

In Beryslav, Kherson region, a Russian drone killed two civilians

Two civilians were killed in the Kherson region today as a result of an enemy drone strike, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of May 29, the Russian armed forces carried out a drone attack on one of the streets in Beryslav.

"Two civilians were killed as a result of the dropping of explosives," the prosecutor's office said.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of people (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

Over the past day, the Russian army purposefully shelled the civilian infrastructure of Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, aircraft and UAVs, the National Police in the Kherson region reported. 10 civilians were injured and more than 20 objects were damaged.

In particular, according to the police, in the Central district of Kherson, administrative buildings, port infrastructure, two educational institutions, an apartment building and gas pipelines were damaged by artillery strikes over the past day.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson Oblast
Beryslav
Kherson
