Russian army strikes Beryslav in Kherson region with drones in the morning: there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning, two local residents were injured in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of a Russian drone attack. Over the past day, 4 people died and 6 were injured in the region due to enemy shelling.
In Beryslav, Kherson region, two local residents were injured this morning by Russian drone attacks, the RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports .
Details
A 62-year-old man was reportedly hit by an enemy drone around 06:30. He went to the hospital on his own, where he was diagnosed with concussion and blast injury.
An hour later, a 43-year-old man sustained concussion, shrapnel wounds to his legs and an explosive injury as a result of the explosion. "An ambulance took him to a medical facility.
Addendum
Yesterday , Kherson region was again subjected to massive attacks by the enemy military. Unfortunately, as a result of the aggression, 4 people were killed and 6 others were injured.