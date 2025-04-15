The aggressor shelled the Kherson region: 8 wounded, including a child

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1724 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18584 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16025 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21100 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30362 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63909 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59803 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34044 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59632 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106871 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
The aggressor shelled the Kherson region: 8 wounded, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4518 views

Enemy troops shelled residential areas and infrastructure of Kherson region, 8 people were injured, including a child. Houses and cars were damaged.

The aggressor shelled the Kherson region: 8 wounded, including a child

The occupiers struck the Kherson region. Unfortunately, there are wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

In this region, residential areas and critical infrastructure of cities and villages, including Antonivka, Zelenivka, Molodizhne, Naddnipryanske, Sadove, Zarichne, Mykilske, Ingulets, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Novotyaginka, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Shyroka Balka, Kizomys, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Zmiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mykolaivka, Milove, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Tomarine, Chervonyi Mayak, Shylova Balka, Odrado-Kamyanka, Vysoke, Dudchany, Novoraisk, Monastyrsk, Kostyrka, Kozatske and the city of Kherson, came under fire.

The enemy attacks were accompanied by airstrikes, which damaged three apartment buildings and twenty-one private houses. Farm buildings and private cars were also destroyed. The aggression had dire consequences for local residents: eight people were injured, including one child.

Let us remind you

Another case of an attack on a civilian car was recorded in Kherson. As a result of a drone attack in one of the city's neighborhoods, one person was injured. Firefighters extinguished the fire that broke out after the hit.

The occupiers shelled Kherson region: there is a wounded person, a humanitarian vehicle was destroyed14.04.25, 22:27 • 3284 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Beryslav
Ukraine
Kherson
