The aggressor shelled the Kherson region: 8 wounded, including a child

The occupiers struck the Kherson region. Unfortunately, there are wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

In this region, residential areas and critical infrastructure of cities and villages, including Antonivka, Zelenivka, Molodizhne, Naddnipryanske, Sadove, Zarichne, Mykilske, Ingulets, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Novotyaginka, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Shyroka Balka, Kizomys, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Zmiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mykolaivka, Milove, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Tomarine, Chervonyi Mayak, Shylova Balka, Odrado-Kamyanka, Vysoke, Dudchany, Novoraisk, Monastyrsk, Kostyrka, Kozatske and the city of Kherson, came under fire.

The enemy attacks were accompanied by airstrikes, which damaged three apartment buildings and twenty-one private houses. Farm buildings and private cars were also destroyed. The aggression had dire consequences for local residents: eight people were injured, including one child.

Let us remind you

Another case of an attack on a civilian car was recorded in Kherson. As a result of a drone attack in one of the city's neighborhoods, one person was injured. Firefighters extinguished the fire that broke out after the hit.

The occupiers shelled Kherson region: there is a wounded person, a humanitarian vehicle was destroyed