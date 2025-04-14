The occupiers shelled Kherson region: there is a wounded person, a humanitarian vehicle was destroyed

Terrorists shelled Kherson region. One person was injured and humanitarian and civilian vehicles were damaged. This is reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, reports UNN.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, another case of an attack on a civilian car was recorded in Kherson. As a result of a drone attack in one of the city's districts, a person was injured. Firefighters extinguished the fire that occurred after the hit.

In addition, in the village of Dudchany, Kherson region, the occupiers destroyed a car that was carrying humanitarian bread for local residents. During delivery, the village headman stumbled upon a Russian mine. Despite the damage to the car, he managed to get to the village and hide the transport along with the bread.

However, a Russian drone discovered the car and dropped explosives on it several times. As a result of the attack, the car caught fire and burned to the ground.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

It was previously reported that a 41-year-old woman was injured in the city of Kherson due to a drone attack. Doctors provided her with assistance, she refused hospitalization.

