"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2786 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20080 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16826 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21870 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31054 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64826 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60565 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34115 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59677 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106989 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

The occupiers shelled Kherson region: there is a wounded person, a humanitarian vehicle was destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3006 views

A strike on a civilian car was recorded in Kherson, there is a victim. In Dudchany, a Russian drone destroyed a car with bread, but there were no casualties.

The occupiers shelled Kherson region: there is a wounded person, a humanitarian vehicle was destroyed

Terrorists shelled Kherson region. One person was injured and humanitarian and civilian vehicles were damaged. This is reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, reports UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, another case of an attack on a civilian car was recorded in Kherson. As a result of a drone attack in one of the city's districts, a person was injured. Firefighters extinguished the fire that occurred after the hit.

In addition, in the village of Dudchany, Kherson region, the occupiers destroyed a car that was carrying humanitarian bread for local residents. During delivery, the village headman stumbled upon a Russian mine. Despite the damage to the car, he managed to get to the village and hide the transport along with the bread.

However, a Russian drone discovered the car and dropped explosives on it several times. As a result of the attack, the car caught fire and burned to the ground.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Recall

It was previously reported that a 41-year-old woman was injured in the city of Kherson due to a drone attack. Doctors provided her with assistance, she refused hospitalization. 

In Kherson, a 41-year-old woman was injured in an enemy drone attack13.04.25, 21:46 • 4656 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson
